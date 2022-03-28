Atthaya Thitikul wins JTBC Classic for first LPGA Tour title

Thitikul shot an 8-under 64, making nine birdies and a bogey to post at 16-under 272 at Aviara Golf Club in the final event before the first major of the season next week at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage.

Koerstz Madsen, three strokes ahead of Na Rin An and and six in front of Thitikul entering the round, had a 70. She took the lead with a birdie on the par-5 17th, then bogeyed 18 to fall into the playoff.

An was third at 15 under after a 68.

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko (68) was 14 under with Pajaree Anannarukarn (68) and Maude-Aimee Leblanc (68). Coming off a victory three weeks ago in Singapore, Ko extended her tour record for consecutive sub-par rounds to 34. She’s won six of her last 11 tournaments.

Caption Atthaya Thitikul, of Thailand, reaches out to the gallery after finishing her round during the final round of the JTBC LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Carlsbad, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy Caption Atthaya Thitikul, of Thailand, reaches out to the gallery after finishing her round during the final round of the JTBC LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Carlsbad, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy

Caption Atthaya Thitikul, of Thailand, hits her tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the JTBC LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Carlsbad, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy Caption Atthaya Thitikul, of Thailand, hits her tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the JTBC LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Carlsbad, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy

Caption Nanna Koerstz Madsen hits her tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the JTBC LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Carlsbad, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy Caption Nanna Koerstz Madsen hits her tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the JTBC LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Carlsbad, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy

Caption Pajaree Anannarukarn, of Thailand, hits her tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the JTBC LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Carlsbad, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy Caption Pajaree Anannarukarn, of Thailand, hits her tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the JTBC LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Carlsbad, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy

Caption Jin Young Ko, of South Korea, hits her tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the JTBC LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Carlsbad, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy Caption Jin Young Ko, of South Korea, hits her tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the JTBC LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Carlsbad, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy