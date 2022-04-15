Attorney: Cowboys player in SUV from which man was shot

Cameron Ray, 20, was shot about 2 a.m. March 18 outside a nightclub in the Lower Greenville entertainment district of Old East Dallas, according to a Dallas police statement.

A newly released surveillance video showed two groups, one of which Ray was part of, engaged in a brief altercation outside the nightspot. The video shows a black SUV drive by Ray's group, and shots were fired from at least one of its windows, wounding Ray. He died a short time later at a nearby hospital.