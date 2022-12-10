Attorney: Kidnap plot leader should not get life sentence

But Gibbons said in Friday's filing that “in this case there was no bomb whatsoever" and that no funds “to pay for the `bomb'” were provided to an FBI agent who was working undercover and had fooled the group into believing he knew someone in the mining industry who could get high-grade explosives.

He said that prosecutors' sentencing “memorandum employs exaggerated language to create the false narrative of a terrifying para-military leader."

“Adam Fox is described as creating an army with a cadre of operators. For example, Adam Fox’s conduct is compared to Timothy McVeigh who committed an actual bombing that killed 168 people, 19 of whom were children," Gibbons wrote.

“These histrionic descriptions of Adam Fox do not rationally address his actual conduct and they do not accurately reflect either his actual intentions or his actual capabilities."

At trial, Gibbons portrayed Fox as hapless and virtually homeless, a man with a loud, vile mouth who was living in the basement of a Grand Rapids-area vacuum shop. He repeated that description in Friday's filing, calling his client “an unemployed vacuum repairman who was venting his frustrations on social media but abiding by the laws of the State of Michigan."

U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker is scheduled to sentence Fox on Dec. 27. Croft, a trucker from Bear, Delaware, will be sentenced on Dec. 28. Two more men pleaded guilty to the kidnapping conspiracy and testified against Fox and Croft, while two other men were acquitted last spring.

In October, in state court, three members of a paramilitary group called the Wolverine Watchmen were convicted of providing support for Fox.