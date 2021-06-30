Attorney: Woman says Dodgers' Trevor Bauer assaulted her

Pasadena police spokesman Lt. Bill Grisafe confirmed that the department is looking into accusations of an assault involving Bauer, but provided no additional details.

TMZ, which first reported the story, said Bauer lives in Pasadena.

Jon Fetterolf, Bauer's co-agent, disputed the allegations that Bauer committed any nonconsensual violence. He said Bauer met the woman in April, and the two had “a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated” by the woman.

“Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications,” Fetterolf said. “Any allegations that the pair’s encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Fetterolf said the woman asked Bauer repeatedly for “rough” sexual encounters, demanding to be “choked out” and slapped in the face.

Fetterolf claimed Bauer and the woman remained friendly in text messages after their encounters. The attorney said Bauer became concerned and confused after the woman told him she had sought medical care for a concussion days after their second and final encounter.

Bauer and the woman haven't corresponded for over a month and haven't seen each other in six weeks, Fetterolf said.

“Our goal is to keep Mr. Bauer from contacting our client in any way possible,” Garelick said.

The outspoken Bauer joined his hometown Dodgers earlier this year with a $102 million, three-year contract after winning his first Cy Young with the Cincinnati Reds last season. He is 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA for his new team after beating the Giants on Monday night.

