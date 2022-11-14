Attorneys appointed for man charged with killing 2 girls

Allen wrote his wife has stopped working for “her personal safety.”

“At my initial hearing on Oct. 28, 2022, I asked to find representation for myself,” Allen wrote in the letter that was postmarked Nov. 7. “However, at the time I had no clue how expensive it would be just to talk to someone.

“I also did not realize what my wife and I’s immediate financial situation was going to be,” he wrote. “We have both been forced to immediately abandon employment, myself due to incarceration and my wife for her personal safety.”

Allen did not elaborate on the threats to her safety.

Credit: J. Kyle Keener Credit: J. Kyle Keener

Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Arleigh Rodgers Credit: Arleigh Rodgers

Credit: J. Kyle Keener Credit: J. Kyle Keener

Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Arleigh Rodgers Credit: Arleigh Rodgers

Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy