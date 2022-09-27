Attorneys for Musk, Twitter argue over information exchange

The hearing will begin with arguments on a motion by Musk’s attorneys to revise their answer to the lawsuit and their counterclaims against Twitter for the second time. Musk’s attorneys want to add information regarding a severance agreement and $7.75 million payment to former employee Peiter “Mudge” Zatko. Musk’s attorneys assert that Twitter needed his consent before making the payment but failed to do so.

Zatko is a cybersecurity expert who was the head of security for Twitter until he was fired early this year. He filed a whistleblower complaint in July with Congress, the Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission. A complaint outlines a host of accusations against Twitters, including that CEO Parag Agrawal and other senior executives and board members have mad false and misleading statements about Twitter’s cybersecurity, privacy and integrity.