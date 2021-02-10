Aubrey Plaza book tells all _ about Santa Claus' sister

The “Parks and Recreation” and “Black Bear” actress has a deal with Viking Children's Books for “The Legend of the Christmas Witch." Viking, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, announced Wednesday that Plaza worked on the book with her creative partner Dan Murphy and with illustrator Julia Iredale.

“The Legend of the Christmas Witch,” in which Santa's sibling Kristtörn seeks a little understanding, is scheduled for Oct. 12.