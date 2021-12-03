Auckland reopens as New Zealand tries new virus approach

Michael Barnett, the chief executive of the Auckland Business Chamber, said there was a sense of relief for many business owners, who would try to make the most of the next couple of weeks before Christmas.

He said many owners were trying to come to terms with new obligations to check vaccine passes.

“There were lots of questions, more than anything else,” Barnett said. “Questions about ‘How do I operate? What do I do? What do I ask?’ It was a bedding down day for a lot of businesses.”

Some restrictions still remain. Auckland's border to the rest of the country does not reopen until mid-December.

A new “traffic light” system is designed to indicate where outbreaks are putting pressure on the health system. A green designation imposes few restrictions, orange requires more mask wearing and distancing, and red limits gathering sizes to 100 people or fewer.

Auckland and a few other areas have begun at a red light while the rest of the country has begun at orange. The government hopes to move Auckland to orange soon.

Caption Staff prepare a store for reopening in central Auckland, New Zealand, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The lockdown of New Zealand's largest city Auckland, for almost three months after an outbreak of the delta variant, is likely to end later this month, with some coronavirus restrictions being eased Tuesday, Nov. 9. (Dean Purcell/NZ Herald via AP)

Caption People walk through central Auckland, New Zealand, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The lockdown of New Zealand's largest city Auckland, for almost three months after an outbreak of the delta variant, is likely to end later this month, with some coronavirus restrictions being eased Tuesday, Nov. 9. (Dean Purcell/NZ Herald via AP)