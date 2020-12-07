Audible enlists Waithe, Gladwell to help find new talent

Other board members will include former New York Magazine editor-in-chief Adam Moss, Grammy-winning songwriter-producer T Bone Burnett and Marshall Lewy, the chief content officer at Wondery.

On Monday, Audible also announced the launch of the Audible Podcast Development Program. The program will identify, develop and create opportunities for the next generation of audio-driven storytellers.

Selected participants will have the opportunity to work alongside Audible experts to receive editorial, production and financial support. Original podcasts for Audible listeners are expected to begin releasing in summer 2021.

Rachel Ghiazza, the EVP and Head of U.S. Content at Audible, said the company will offer its own resources through the program to “voices that need to be heard and to podcasters aspiring to make cultural and artistic impact."