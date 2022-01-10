Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Audie Cornish, formerly of NPR, to join CNN streaming

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Former NPR “All Things Considered” host Audie Cornish is joining CNN to be part of its upcoming CNN+ streaming service, which debuts in the spring

NEW YORK (AP) — Former NPR “All Things Considered” host Audie Cornish is joining CNN to be an anchor and correspondent for its CNN+ streaming service, the network said on Monday.

Cornish had been with National Public Radio since 2005, her reporting initially focusing on the southeastern United States. She joined NPR's politics team to cover the 2008 election, and has been a host of “Morning Edition” as well as “All Things Considered.”

She'll be based in Washington and start in February. CNN+, which is set to debut in the spring, has been staffing up, hiring Chris Wallace from Fox News Channel last month.

Cornish will host a weekly CNN+ show and will contribute to live programming, the network said. She will also host a podcast for CNN Audio and cover national, political and breaking news for the television network, CNN said.

CNN’s Andrew Morse says Cornish's voice has been an important part of many people’s lives.

In Other News
1
Salaam, Luck headline College Football Hall of Fame class
2
In 1st, US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient
3
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
4
Stocks end modestly lower after recouping most of early loss
5
Biden raises concerns to Ethiopian PM about Tigray conflict
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top