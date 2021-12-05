Audiences go for a second helping of ‘Encanto’

The weekend after Thanksgiving is usually pretty quiet at the box office and this year was no exception considering new offerings like "Flee" and "Benedetta" were playing only in limited release. Disney's "Encanto," an animated tale with original music from Lin-Manuel Miranda, earned $12.7 million to take the top spot, down 53% from its opening last weekend. Globally, it's earned $116.1 million to date.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” took second place in its third weekend with $10.4 million, pushing it just past the $100 million threshold. And Ridley Scott’s ripped from the headlines “House of Gucci,” starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, came in third place in its second weekend with $6.8 million from 3,477 locations, bringing its domestic total to $33.6 million.