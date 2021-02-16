Audit: FEMA paid for unused rooms for 2017 disaster victims

The audit released Tuesday by the Office of Inspector General for the Department of Homeland Security examined a program that spent about $642 million to provide emergency lodging for nearly 227,000 victims of hurricanes in Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Florida and Texas and wildfires in California.

It found that a FEMA contractor did not adequately itemize hotel room taxes and in some cases the hotels appeared to have charged more than the established rate. As a result, the audit could not determine the accuracy of nearly $56 million in hotel taxes.