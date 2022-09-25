Auger-Aliassime beats Djokovic; Team World leads Laver Cup

Victories were worth three points apiece Sunday; the first team to 13 wins.

That meant Frances Tiafoe, a 24-year-old from Maryland who reached the U.S. Open semifinals this month, could clinch it for Team World by beating 2021 French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in the next-to-last match.

Team Europe came into the week at the O2 Arena having won all four previous editions of the Laver Cup, which was founded by Roger Federer's management company.

This one served as a celebration of the 41-year-old Swiss star's career. His final match before retirement came Friday night, when he and Rafael Nadal lost in doubles to Tiafoe and Sock.

Djokovic won matches in both singles and doubles on Saturday in his first action since claiming the title at Wimbledon in July.

He helped Team Europe head into Sunday with an 8-4 lead.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung