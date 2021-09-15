August industrial output slows to 0.4% gain after Ida strike

Closures of petrochemical plants and petroleum refining along the Gulf Coast shaved 0.3 percentage points from output, the Federal Reserve reported Wednesday, which was just half the 0.8% increase recorded in July.

Industrial production covers manufacturing, utilities and mining. For just manufacturing, factory output slowed to a 0.2% gain, reflecting the hurricane impact, following a much stronger 1.6% increase in July. The August increase was led by a big gain in furniture production.