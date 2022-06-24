Auschwitz Museum says it's a target of Russian propaganda

The Auschwitz Museum said no such stickers were found at the places depicted in the images, and that security cameras did not capture anyone affixing anything to the locations on or before June 22.

“Everything indicates that the photographs are simply a manipulation,” the museum said, describing the images as “primitive and gross propaganda.”

When Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, President Vladimir Putin said the goal was to “denazify” the neighboring country, whose democratically elected president is Jewish and lost family members in the Holocaust.

“The use of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial for propaganda that lends credence to alleged Russophobia and strengthens theories about the need for denazification of Ukraine should be opposed by all thinking people worldwide,” it added.

More than 1.1 million people, most of them Jews, were murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators at Auschwitz.

