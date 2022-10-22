Auschwitz survivor and Sinti and Roma advocate dies at 98

In 1944, Schmidt was deported from Auschwitz to the Ravensbrueck concentration camp in Germany. The same day she was moved, large parts of her family, including her parents, her daughter and her sister, were murdered along with many other Sinti and Roma at Auschwitz.

After the war, Schmidt fought for recognition and aid for victims of the Nazis’ genocide. Later in life, she began speaking out publicly about her experiences and vocally advocating against racism and right-wing extremism.

In 2021, she received the Federal Cross of Merit, which recognizes those who have made notable contributions to German society.

“You told us about the suffering of the Sinti and Roma under the National Socialist dictatorship, in Lety, Auschwitz and Ravensbrueck, where you had been deported,” German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said at the time.

After the news of her death, Germany’s culture minister Claudia Roth praised Schmidt as someone with the “courage to address grievances” both past and present.

“I am eternally grateful that Zilli chose to speak out about her life and the horrors that have happened to her,” Roth said in a statement. Schmidt will be missed “as a contemporary witness, as a fighter for recognition of the genocide of the Sinti and Roma,” Roth added.