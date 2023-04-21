Austin: US troops ready to support possible Sudan evacuation

The aim is "to ensure that we provide as many options as possible, if we are called on to do something. We haven't been called on to do anything yet," Austin said at a news conference in Germany, where he and U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley, the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, met with defense leaders from other countries to discuss additional support for Ukraine.

According to an American official, a small number of U.S. troops have begun arriving in the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti, where the U.S. is pre-positioning forces and equipment to assist in any potential evacuation of embassy staff from Sudan. The official said Army soldiers are being tapped for the task.