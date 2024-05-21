Australia and New Zealand sending planes to evacuate nationals from New Caledonia's unrest

“We continue to work on further flights,” Wong wrote on the social media platform X on Tuesday.

New Zealand also announced it was sending a plane Tuesday to evacuate its nationals from Noumea, the Pacific island's capital, in the first in a series of proposed flights to bring its citizens home.

“New Zealanders in New Caledonia have faced a challenging few days — and bringing them home has been an urgent priority for the Government,” Peters said.

At least six people have died and hundreds more have been injured in New Caledonia after violence erupted last week following controversial electoral reforms passed in Paris.