Australia branded worst climate performer ahead of UN summit

The report ranked Australia last among 31 wealthy, developed countries on the criteria of emissions reduction performances and pledges.

Britain was first, followed by Switzerland and Sweden. The United States was 23rd.

Australia was tied for last with Canada in terms of fossil fuel extraction and use. Next from the bottom was Norway, then the United States. The Czech Republic came first with Sweden and Switzerland sharing second place.

Major emitters including China, India and Russia were not included in the tables.

Morrison is unlikely to persuade his colleagues to agree to a more ambitious 2030 target before he goes to Glasgow.

Australia has not budged from its 2015 pledge in Paris to reduce emissions by 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by 2030, despite many countries adopting far more ambitious targets.

The Climate Council recommended Australia reduce emissions by 75% below 2005 levels by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2035.

Australian emissions from electricity have increased by a third since 1990, while transport emissions have grown by more than half, the report said.

If Australia achieves its current 2030 targets, the progress will mostly be reached through reduced land clearing and other land use changes, Climate Council Head of Research Simon Bradshaw told The Associated Press.

“Now that, of course, is important, but it’s no substitute for actually stopping emissions at their source,” Bradshaw said.

Reducing emissions is a politically fraught issue in Australia, which is one of the world’s largest exporters of coal and liquified natural gas. The nation is also one of the world’s worst greenhouse gas emitters per capita because of its heavy reliance on coal-fired power.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has as drink of water during Question Time in Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Australia was the worst climate performer among comparable developed countries since the 2015 Paris Agreement imposed binding commitments to limit global warming, a think tank reported on Thursday Oct. 21, 2021, ahead of an important conference in Scotland later this month.

In this Sept. 11, 2012, file photo, coal is stacked at a Whitehaven Coal mine outside Narrabri, Australia. Australia was the worst climate performer among comparable developed countries since the 2015 Paris Agreement imposed binding commitments to limit global warming, a think tank reported on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, ahead of an important conference in Scotland later this month.