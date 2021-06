Australia, Britain reach free trade deal to cut many tariffs

While both leaders were effusive in praising the benefits of the deal, details were limited. The U.K. said a final agreement in principle would be published “in the coming days."

Australia is the U.K.'s 14th largest trading partner, accounting for 13.9 billion pounds ($19.5 billion) of exports and imports last year, according to British government statistics. The relationship is even more important to Australia, which counts Britain as its 5th largest trading partner.

Australian farmers may be one of the big beneficiaries of the deal as agricultural goods account for about 14% of the country's total exports. That has raised concern among British farmers, who fear they won’t be able to compete with cheap imports from Australia, which has different rules on animal welfare and environmental protection than the U.K.

U.K. farm groups reacted with caution, saying they were waiting to see the details of the agreement.

“The ultimate test of this trade deal will be whether it contributes to moving farming across the world onto a more sustainable footing, or whether it instead undermines U.K. farming and merely exports the environmental and animal welfare impact of the food we eat," National Farmers Union President Minette Batters said in a statement.

Johnson defended the deal, saying tariff-free agricultural imports would be capped for 15 years to protect U.K. farmers. The government also said it would seek to increase agricultural exports to Asia and the Pacific.

“I want everybody to understand that this is a sensitive sector for both sides and we’ve got a deal that runs over 15 years and contains the strongest possible provisions for animal welfare,'' Johnson said. “But I think it is a good deal, and I think it’s one that will benefit British farmers and British consumers as well.''

While the debate over agricultural products has garnered most of the attention during negotiations over the free-trade deal, the provisions governing professional services may have a bigger impact on the British economy.

Australia imported 5.4 billion pounds worth of services from the U.K. last year, making it the 10th largest market for Britain's service industry. Services account for about 80% of the U.K. economy.

“It is encouraging to see services recognized in the (Free Trade Agreement,) and going forward we are confident there will be continued momentum to strengthen ties in financial and professional services specifically," said Catherine McGuinness, policy chair for the City of London Corp., which represents the U.K. financial services industry.

McGuirk reported from Canberra, Australia.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reacts after his meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in the garden of 10 Downing Streeet, in London, Tuesday June 15, 2021. Britain and Australia have agreed on a free trade deal that will be released later Tuesday, Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan said. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Dominic Lipinski Credit: Dominic Lipinski

