Australia closes its embassy in Kabul, others scale back

The Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday it was committed to providing the embassies with securit. But there is a widespread concern about the ability of the government to provide that protection in a city overwhelmed by lawlessness, criminal gangs and insurgent activity.

Australian government lawmaker Dave Sharma, a former diplomat, said the reasons for the embassy’s closure were “temporary and really related to the ability to secure our staff and personnel when our defense contingent leaves.”

“Whatever we need to do in the short term to protect our people, of course I support, but longer term I think this is a relationship we should and must be in for the long haul,” he said in an interview with Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Australia has 80 soldiers still in the country but at its peak there were 15,000 Australian troops deployed to Afghanistan. Australia's military has been embroiled in allegations of war crimes in Afghanistan and Australia has established an investigative agency to build criminal cases against special forces suspected of committing crimes from 2005 until 2016.

Obaidullah Baheer, a political analyst in Kabul, was critical of Australia's decision to close and of other embassies to scale back, saying it undermined faith in the abilities of the Afghan government to provide security.

“Such a move will be seen as a sign of the Australian government’s lack of faith in the republic to defend itself against the Taliban," he said.

However Taliban's political spokesman Suhail Shaheen told The Associated Press it would not harm diplomats and would cooperate to ensure their security.

“They should not have any concerns,” he said.

Associated Press Writers Rod McGuirk in Canberra, Australia and Kathy Gannon in Islamabad contributed to this report