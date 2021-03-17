Australia gives COVID-19 shots to virus-hit Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea is a poor country of almost 9 million culturally diverse people who speak more than 800 languages and mostly live in traditional villages. The extent of the pandemic there is difficult to gauge because of a lack testing.

Australian Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said half the women attending hospitals in the capital Port Moresby due to pregnancy were testing positive. Large numbers of front-line health workers were also contracting COVID-19.

“These are all signs that there is a major epidemic in the community,” Kelly said.

Marape warned this week that one in three or four people in Papua New Guinea could soon be infected.

Papua New Guinea is separated from the Australian mainland by an archipelago across the Torres Strait where residents have island-hopped between the two countries for generations.

Morrison announced new flight restrictions between the countries Wednesday. The sea border has been closed due to the pandemic, but is difficult to police. Several recent COVID-19 cases detected in the Australian state closest to Papua New Guinea, Queensland, originated across the border.

Morrison said the Papua New Guinea emergency “presents very real risks to Australia.”

Australia this week began vaccinating people on Australian islands in Torres Strait.

Torres Strait Island Regional Council Mayor Phillemon Mosby said his fellow Australian islanders were becoming increasingly concerned by the threat posed by nearby Papua New Guinea islands.

“An outbreak in our region would be certainly devastating,” Mosby, a resident of Poruma Island, told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Australia has been among the most successful countries in the world in containing community spread of the disease. One of the reasons for Australia's success is that it does not share a land border with any country.