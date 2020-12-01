Australia hosts first group of overseas students since virus

The arriving students were required to undertake a pre-departure health screening and have been placed in a quarantine facility for two weeks before they can begin attending classes.

Simon Maddocks, the vice chancellor of Charles Darwin University, told reporters they have been working with officials for seven months to make the trip happen.

“All being well, we hope we can continue to run these flights through the early part of next year as we see the Australian higher education system and the vocational training system return to engaging international students," he said. "They are very important for universities, they are very important for our local economy here in Darwin.”

Northern Territory Deputy Chief Minister Nicole Manison said the students are the first international students allowed back into the country since March 20 and more are expected to follow.

She said each student contributes an average of more than 40,000 Australian dollars ($30,000) per year to the economy.

Students walk around the University of New South Wales campus in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Australia has welcomed its first group of international students to arrive since the coronavirus pandemic began, with a charter flight carrying students from mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Indonesia landed Monday in the northern city of Darwin. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker