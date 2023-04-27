Australia lifts minimum wage for skilled migrant workers

The Australian economy was “stuck in a productivity rut” that migrant workers could help resolve, O'Neil said.

All temporary skilled workers in Australia, many of whom had become “permanently temporary migrants” living on various visas in the country for years, would be given clearer pathways to permanent residency by the end of the year, she said.

Speaking to the National Press Club, O'Niel criticized outdated preferred occupation lists that no longer reflect the needs of the economy or emerging technology industries, among other aspects of the migration system under the previous government that ruled for nine years until May 2022.

“Our migration system is suffering from a decade of genuinely breathtaking neglect,” she said. “It is broken, it is failing our businesses, it is failing migrants themselves. And, most important of all, it is failing Australians."

O’Neil commissioned a review in November of Australia’s migration program that found 1.8 million temporary migrants were living within a national population of 26 million.

The review reported: “It is not in Australia’s national interest to maintain a large proportion of temporary entrants with no pathway to citizenship as it undermines our democratic resilience and social cohesion.”

In September, the government increased its permanent immigration intake to 195,000 — an increase of 35,000 — for the current fiscal year that ends June 30 as the nation grapples with skills and labor shortages.

Australia's unemployment rate was 3.5% in March, which many consider maximum employment.