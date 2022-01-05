Australia PM meets with National Cabinet amid virus surge

Victoria state reported 17,636 cases, a state record, and Queensland saw 6,871 cases.

The case numbers do not necessarily reflect the true spread of the virus as they only count the number of recorded cases.

Hospitalizations nationwide stood at 2,990 on Wednesday, with 196 patients in intensive care. Both numbers were higher than the previous day, when 2,684 hospitalizations were recorded, with 183 people in intensive care.

Morrison reiterated his position Wednesday that the federal government would not make rapid antigen tests available free, despite increasing pressure to do so.

“What we’re focused on is ensuring that the tests are there for those who need them for health reasons,” Morrison told reporters.

Morrison said rapid testing kits face supply problems and that the federal and state governments had been trying since August to obtain tests in large numbers and had acquired around 160 million of them.

“We will overcome that challenge like we’ve overcome all the challenges through COVID, which has put us in the situation where Australia has one of the lowest death rates, strongest economies and highest vaccination rates of any country in the world,” Morrison said.