Australia says WTO should punish Chinese economic coercion

Trade in Australian seafood, wood, beef, wine and coal has also been disrupted since Australia angered China by requesting an independent inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Geneva-based WTO, which makes rules governing international trade, is facing calls for restructuring and reform as it struggles to forge a long-awaited world trade pact.

“A well-functioning WTO that sets clear rules, arbitrates disputes objectively and efficiently penalizes bad behavior when it occurs. This can be one of the most powerful tools the international community has to counter economic coercion,” Morrison said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last month the United States will not leave Australia alone to face coercion from China and that such behavior toward U.S. allies will hamper improvement in relations between Washington and Beijing.

Morrison said in his speech the most practical way to address economic coercion would be to restore the WTO’s binding dispute settlement system.

“Where there are no consequences for coercive behavior, there is little incentive for restraint,” Morrison said.

The G-7 meeting “provides an opportunity to point a way forward” at a WTO ministerial conference on trade reforms in November, he said.