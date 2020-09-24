Australian bank agrees to $919M fine for money laundering

“Our role is to harden the financial system against serious crime and terrorism financing and this penalty reflects the serious and systemic nature of Westpac’s non-compliance,” Rose said in a statement.

Westpac chief executive Peter King, who was appointed in April after the allegations were made public, said the bank was committed to ensuring the mistakes were not repeated.

“I would like to apologize sincerely for the bank’s failings,” King said in a statement.

Attorney-General Christian Porter said the size of the proposed fine should serve as a wake-up call for the banking industry.

Two men are reflected in a window as they walk past a Westpac bank branch in Sydney, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Westpac, Australia's second-largest bank, agreed to pay a 1.3 billion Australian dollar ($919 million) fine for breaches of anti-money laundering and counterterrorism financing laws, the largest ever civil penalty in Australia, a financial crime regulator said. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)