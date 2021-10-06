Australian defamation review to examine Facebook liability

One of the review’s focuses was the question of internet liability in defamation for the publication of third-party content, a state government statement said.

Former juvenile detainee Dylan Voller launched his High Court test case in a bid to sue major Australian media businesses over allegedly defamatory comments posted by readers on newspaper and television program Facebook pages.

Voller has not taken legal action against Facebook.

The High Court dismissed an argument by Fairfax Media Publications, Nationwide News and Australian News Channel that for people to be publishers, they must be aware of the defamatory content and intend to convey it.

News Corp Australia, which owns the two broadcast programs and two of the three newspapers targeted in the defamation case, called for the law to be changed.

The U.S.-based CNN last week became the first major news organization to block Australians from accessing its Facebook page in case it is held liable for defamatory posts.

Fletcher described CNN’s decision as “perfectly understandable.”