Australian leader refuses to publicly intervene on Assange

Attorney General Mark Dreyfus and Foreign Minister Penny Wong responded to the British government's decision by saying Assange’s “case has dragged on for too long and ... should be brought to a close.”

They said they would continue to express that view to the U.K. and U.S. governments, but their joint statement fell short of calling for the United States to drop the case.

Assange supporters calling for Australian government intervention include his wife Stella Assange.

“The Australian government can and should be speaking to its closest ally to bring this matter to a close,” she told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Bob Carr, who was foreign minister when Albanese’s center-left Labor Party was last in power in 2012 and 2013, wrote in an opinion piece in The Sydney Morning Herald on Monday that an Australian request to drop Assange’s prosecution was “small change” in Australia’s defense alliance with the United States.

American prosecutors say Assange helped U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning steal classified diplomatic cables and military files that WikiLeaks later published, putting lives at risk.

Carr noted that Manning’s sentence was commuted in 2017.

“It looks like one rule for Americans, another for citizens of its ally,” Carr wrote.

Carr told AuBC that Assange going on trial in the United States would “ignite anti-Americanism in Australia in a way we haven’t seen.”

He said hostility to the Australian-American alliance wasn't “in the interests of either country.”

Assange’s lawyers plan to appeal, extending the process by months or even years.

His wife Stella Assange said her husband was being prosecuted for exposing war crimes and abuses of power.

“The only goal here is to free Julian because this has been going on since 2010. He’s been in prison for over three years and the case against him is a travesty,” Stella Assange said.

