Australian leader seeks conciliation in dispute with China

On Thursday, Morrison took a much different approach, telling reporters in Canberra that his aim was for the two countries to have a “happy coexistence.”

“My position and my government’s position is to seek constructive engagement," Morrison said. “The relationship with China is a mutually beneficial one. It supports both our countries, it is good for both of our countries.”

China is Australia's largest trading partner.

Morrison said Australia had made its views very clear on both the tweet and the WeChat message.

WeChat is ubiquitous in China and is used for everything from getting news to making electronic payments. The company is held responsible for ensuring content doesn't attract negative attention, and censorship is relatively common.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he was disappointed about both the tweet and the deleted post.

“What the prime minister did in his WeChat message before it was disappointingly deleted was he made it very clear Australia is proud of its service men and women who wear the uniform,” Frydenberg said.

The rift between the two nations has grown since the Australian government called for an independent inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. China has since imposed tariffs and other restrictions on a number of Australian exports.