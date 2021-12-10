Australian military switches from European to US helicopters

Defense Minister Peter Dutton said the Black Hawks are much cheaper to fly and that officials have had concerns about the Taipan program for the past decade.

“It’s had nine instances where it’s been unsuitable to fly, and I’m just not going to put our people in that position,” Dutton said.

He said the new helicopters would bring Australia’s fleet more in line with that of the U.S., an important consideration given the instability in the region.

China has previously expressed anger over Australia's submarine switch and said it was irresponsible of the U.S. and Britain to export their nuclear technology.

Opposition politicians said the Australian government had wasted billions of dollars on poor decisions around many of its defense contracts.

Caption In this photo released by the Australian Department of Defence, Royal Australian Navy aircrew from the 808 Squadron, stand beside their MRH90 Taipan helicopter in Wollongong, Australia, Nov. 27, 2021. Australia's military said Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, it plans to ditch its fleet of European-designed Taipan helicopters and instead buy U.S. Black Hawks and Seahawks choppers because the American machines are more reliable. (Cpl. Kylie Gibson/ADF via AP) Credit: Cpl. Kylie Gibson Caption In this photo released by the Australian Department of Defence, Royal Australian Navy aircrew from the 808 Squadron, stand beside their MRH90 Taipan helicopter in Wollongong, Australia, Nov. 27, 2021. Australia's military said Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, it plans to ditch its fleet of European-designed Taipan helicopters and instead buy U.S. Black Hawks and Seahawks choppers because the American machines are more reliable. (Cpl. Kylie Gibson/ADF via AP) Credit: Cpl. Kylie Gibson Credit: Cpl. Kylie Gibson