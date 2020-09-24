Australian offers free coffee, chat from his kitchen window

“It’s like I live in a small town again, and it’s really beautiful,” he said.

His menu includes cappuccino, chai latte and hot chocolate. Everett also offers baked goods to go along with the coffee.

“And what’s even more beautiful is people ring my coffee bell just to talk,” he said. “They don’t even want a coffee! They don’t want to take anything from me, but they’re most happy to have a conversation with me, which is really nice.”

Everett, an animal lover who adopted two birds and a cat, often asks people who visit his window about their pets to “get the ball rolling” in conversation. He tries to stay clear of negative subjects and remain positive.

“It’s definitely a silver lining. ... All the things that I have been doing are things that I’ve always wanted to do. The difference is now I have an abundance of free time to do it,” he said. “I’ve received as much back as I give. There’s no doubt about that.”

Everett has used savings to support himself, along with the Australian government’s JobKeeper Payment program aimed at helping people affected by the pandemic’s economic impact.

After the coffee and conversation window, he started a community herb garden, and then he bought a wooden display cabinet online, painted it bright red and filled it with food for people to take from a communal pantry. His latest project: a communal fridge full of meals outside his home.

“I don’t see anything that I’ve been doing as much of a big deal. They’re all things that are easy for me. They don’t cost me a lot of money, but they can help in some tiny, little way,” Everett said.

“If there are hundreds of thousands of these things going on, then the world changes. Nobody has to change the world alone. We do it together.”

While nonstop news about the effects of the coronavirus has become commonplace, so, too, have tales of kindness. “One Good Thing” is a series of AP stories focusing on glimmers of joy and benevolence in a dark time. Read the series here: https://apnews.com/OneGoodThing

Associated Press religion coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment through the Religion News Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

In this July 19, 2020 photo provided by Rick Everett, a free food pantry sits outside his home in Sydney, Australia, where he offers coffee, home-cooked meals and conversation to friends and neighbors during the coronavirus pandemic.

In this August 3, 2020 photo provided by Rick Everett, freshly baked loaves of bread and pastries sit outside Everett's home in Sydney, Australia, for friends and neighbors during the coronavirus pandemic.

In this July 25, 2020 photo provided by Rick Everett, a bell lies on the sill of a complimentary coffee and conversation window he set up at Everett's home in Sydney, Australia, to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

In this July 25, 2020 photo provided by Rick Everett, signs reading "free chat" and "never go hungry" are posted on a temporary free coffee window at Everett's home in Sydney, Australia.

In this May 24, 2020 photo provided by Rick Everett, a small table decorated with succulents sits below a window where Everett offers free coffee and conversation to friends and neighbors at his home in Sydney, Australia during the coronavirus pandemic.

In this May 23, 2020 photo provided by Rick Everett, a tray of freshly baked vegetarian sausage rolls is prepared for friends and neighbors in Sydney, Australia.