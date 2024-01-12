Australian Open: Alcaraz has the headline night match; Medvedev moves to the day session

Carlos Alcaraz has the headline night slot at the Australian Open on Monday as the fourth round is completed in both men’s and women’s singles. The Wimbledon champion plays Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia for a place in the quarterfinals, having dropped just one set in his first three matches. No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev has moved from the late, late night schedule to the day session for his match against Nuno Borges of Portugal. Elina Svitolina of Ukraine takes on Linda Noskova, who upset No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek in the third round.

BETTING FAVORITES

FanDuel Sportsbook lists Carlos Alcaraz is a big favorite at minus-2,300 to beat Miomir Kecmanovic in the fourth round. Kecmanovic is plus-1,500. In the women's event, Elina Svitolina is minus-174 to beat Linda Noskova. After her upset win over No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Noskova is on offer at +148. A plus figure represents longer odds, in which case you'll win more for your wager, while a minus figure means you're betting on a more likely outcome — as deemed by FanDuel.

THE SINGLES SCHEDULE

Melbourne’s time zone is 16 hours ahead of the East Coast of the United States, so when Day 8 begins at 11 a.m. local time on Sunday, it’ll be 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. This is the first time the tournament is a 15-day event.

Here is the remaining singles schedule in Australia:

—Monday: Fourth Round (Women and Men)

—Tuesday-Wednesday: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

—Thursday: Women’s Semifinals

—Friday: Men’s Semifinals

—Saturday: Women’s Final

—Sunday: Men’s Final

HOW TO WATCH THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN ON TV

—In the U.S.: ESPN

—Other countries are listed here.

KEY RESULTS SUNDAY?

Women’s singles: No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka beat Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-2; No. 4 Coco Gauff beat Magdalena Frech 6-1, 6-2; No. 9 Barbora Krejcikova beat Mirra Andreeva 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; Marta Kostyuk beat Maria Timofeeva 6-2, 6-1.

Men’s singles: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat No. 20 Adrian Mannarino 6-0, 6-0, 6-3; No. 4 Jannik Sinner beat No. 15 Karen Khachanov 6-4, 7-5, 6-3; No. 5 Andrey Rublev beat No. 10 Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-0; No. 12 Taylor Fritz beat No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

STATS TO KNOW

58 — Djokovic equals the all-time record by reaching his 58th quarterfinal at a Grand Slam.

14 – Djokovic's tally of quarterfinals at the Australian Open. Whenever he’s previously won a quarterfinal here, he’s won the title.

WORDS TO KNOW

“The way I played today, I don’t mind playing in the day. It’s no secret that I like to play at 7 p.m. but it was not too bad today.” – Djokovic addressing suggestions he didn’t like playing in the afternoon.

“I told my team I was going to win. My girlfriend thought I was too confident.” – Fritz after his first win over a top-10 opponent in a Grand Slam event.

