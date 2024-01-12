Australian Open: Djokovic under the lights again on Day 6

Novak Djokovic has a third straight night-time assignment at Melbourne Park, where he's on a 30-match winning streak. Djokovic is chasing a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title and is coming off a tense four-set win over Alexei Popyrin in the previous round that included an angry exchange with a spectator. He takes on Tomas Martin Etcheverry, who has ousted veterans Andy Murray and Gael Monfils this week. Djokovic kicks off the night session on Rod Laver Arena. U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff plays fellow American Alycia Parks in the day session on Margaret Court Arena, after Jannik Sinner's match against Sebastian Baez.

BETTING FAVORITES

FanDuel Sportsbook has Novak Djokovic as a big favorite for his third-round match against Tomas Martin Etcheverry despite his struggles in the first two matches. Djokovic is a minus-2,000 chance. Etcheverry is listed at plus-1,260. No. 4-seeded Coco Gauff is also minus-2000 for her match against Alycia Parks. A plus figure represents longer odds, in which case you'll win more for your wager, while a minus figure means you're betting on a more likely outcome — as deemed by FanDuel.

THE SINGLES SCHEDULE

Melbourne's time zone is 16 hours ahead of the East Coast of the United States, so when Day 6 begins at 11 a.m. local time on Friday in Australia, it'll be 7 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Here is the remaining singles schedule in Australia:

—Friday-Saturday: Third Round (Women and Men)

—Jan. 21-22: Fourth Round (Women and Men)

—Jan. 23-24: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

—Jan. 25: Women’s Semifinals

—Jan. 26: Men’s Semifinals

—Jan. 27: Women’s Final

—Jan. 28: Men’s Final

HOW TO WATCH THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN ON TV

—In the U.S.: ESPN

—Other countries are listed here.

KEY RESULTS ON DAY 5

Women’s singles: No. 1 Iga Swiatek beat Danielle Collins 6-4, 3-6, 6-4; Anna Blinkova beat No. 3 Elena Rybakina 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (20); Clara Burel beat No. 5 Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-2; No. 11 Jelena Ostapenko beat Ajla Tomljanovic, 6-0, 3-6, 6-4; No. 12 Zheng Qinwen beat Katie Boulter 6-3, 6-3; Sloane Stephens beat No. 14 Daria Kasatkina 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; No. 18 Victoria Azarenka beat Clara Tauson 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Men’s singles: No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz beat Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 7-6 (3); No. 3 Daniil Medvedev beat Emil Ruusuvuori 3-6, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 7-6 (1), 6-0; No. 6 Alexander Zverev beat Lukas Klein 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (7); Arthur Cazaux beat No. 8 Holger Rune 7-6 (4), 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz beat Jakub Mensik 6-7 (9), 6-1, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3; No. 11 Casper Ruud beat Max Purcell 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7); No. 13 Grigor Dimitrov beat Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4; No. 14 Tommy Paul beat Jack Draper 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

STATS TO KNOW

42 — Anna Blinkova beat Elena Rybakova 22-20 in a match tiebreaker, the longest ever in a women's Grand Slam event.

200 – Carlos Alcaraz’s match with Lorenzo Sonego was his 200th as a professional, and he’s still only 20.

WORDS TO KNOW

“If I have to say one word, I would say ‘courage.’ It took me a lot of courage. I was going for it. I was trying to find the balance between being aggressive and being solid, not rushing, but trying to make her play one more shot, one more shot.” — Blinkova.

“Honestly guys, I would not be here. Thanks for staying. If I would be a tennis fan and I would come, at 1 a.m. I would (be) like 'OK, let’s go home. We're going to catch the end of the match on the TV.'” — Daniil Medvedev after finishing his second-round win at 3:39 a.m.

“You can actually relax a little bit more because you know that, ‘OK, probably I’m going to lose, so I don’t care anymore.’ Then it’s easier. Sometimes it works like that." — Swiatek explaining her mindset when trailing 4-1 in the deciding set.

