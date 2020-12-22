Australian regulator delays decision on Google-Fitbit merger

The ACCC would continue its investigation and set March 25 as its decision date, he said.

Google said in a statement it was disappointed at the delay but would continue to engage with the ACCC to answer the regulators’ questions.

Sims said his concerns about the deal were aligned with those of the U.S. Department of Justice than those of the European Union.

Australia wanted to see what the U.S. decided before making its own decision, Sims said.

The EU decision was largely focused on Google’s use of data, he said.

“We at the ACCC and the D.o.J have a very different theory of harm,” Sims told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“We’re concerned that if Google gets hold of Fitbit, that could mean, just like you’ve got a bit of a duopoly with apps, you’d have a duopoly with wearables, which in our view would significantly reduce competition,” he added.

Human rights and consumer groups have called on authorities to block the deal over privacy and antitrust concerns.