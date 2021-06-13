Australian swimmer breaks 100-meter backstroke world record

McKeown last month set a then-Commonwealth and Australian record of 57.63. Just before Sunday’s final, her coach Chris Mooney signaled the world record was a target.

“He did say something to me before I got in for warm-up, it was like ‘you know buddy, I believe in you’,” she said. “I knew and he knew at that time, that it was go time. He knew something special was about to happen. I may not have known it but I was just trying to keep the nerves down as much as I could.”

McKeown’s record sets up a highly anticipated showdown with American star Smith at next month’s Tokyo Olympics.

“It’s just whoever comes up on the day, you never know what can happen in five, six weeks' time,” she said.

Emily Seebohm finished second in 58.59 to qualify for her fourth Olympics.

