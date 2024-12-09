Australian synagogue fire declared terrorism in a decision that increases investigation resources

“The decision ... to transition the Adass Israel Synagogue fire attack to the Victorian Joint Counter-Terrorism Team is a crucial turning point in this investigation,” Australian Federal Police Deputy Commissioner Krissy Barrett told reporters.

“I want to thank Victoria Police investigators for the significant information they have gathered so far, which has helped lead us to believe that this is likely to be a politically motivated attack. This is now a terrorism investigation,” Barrett added.

The declaration gave investigators more resources, information and legal powers to pursue the three suspects, police said.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patterson said investigators had made “significant progress,” but declined to detail that progress.

The synagogue fire is the first declared terrorist incident in Australia since April when a 16-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a bishop and priest in a Sydney Assyrian church while a service was being streamed online.

Some lawmakers had been calling for the arsonists to be charged with terrorism offenses so that they would potentially face longer prison sentences.

The blaze is an escalation in targeted attacks in Australia since the war began between Israel and Hamas last year. Cars and buildings have been vandalized and torched around Australia in protests inspired by the war.

The Victoria government on Friday offered 100,000 Australian dollars ($64,300) to help repair the synagogue and said there would be an increased police presence in the area.

The federal government on Sunday offered the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, an umbrella body representing more than 200 Jewish organizations, AU$32.5 million ($20.8 million) to enhance security at community sites including synagogues and schools.