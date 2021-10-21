Australian town overwhelmed by response to free land offer

Quilpie has recently needed nurses, teachers, mechanics, butchers, trade apprentices, bar tenders and more.

Enquiries came from as far away as Britain, India, Hong Kong and New Zealand, the council said. But home buyers need to be Australian citizens or permanent residents to qualify for the grant.

“If we could get five new families to the shire, for us that would be a massive success,” Hancock said Thursday. “To see the interest, it was a little overwhelming.”

Real estate prices have soared across much of Australia throughout the pandemic due to record low interest rates and extended lockdowns in the largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, which have sent residents searching for more spacious homes in smaller towns.

Most of the interest in coronavirus-free Quilpie has come from the state capital, Brisbane, a city of 2.4 million on the Pacific Ocean 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) to the east.

But there is also interest from Melbourne -- which local media report has been locked down longer than any other city in the world -- the city of Newcastle, and Western Australia state.

Both young families and retirees are considering the Quilpie move. Their reasons vary.

"People who are coming out of lockdown are saying ‘I want wide open spaces,’ and we have plenty of that,” Hancock said. The shire covers 68,000 square kilometers (26,000 square miles).

Two grants will also be cashed by Quilpie locals, one by council employee Tom Hennessy, 23, and his 24-year-old school teacher fiancée, Tessa McDougall. The couple bought a block in August.

“I love Quilpie. It’s a great place. Everyone’s friendly,” Hennessy said.

Hennessy was born in Quilpie and his fiancée came a year ago from Brisbane where relatives struggle to buy houses and make mortgage repayments.

“They’re a little bit jealous of us,” Hennessy said.