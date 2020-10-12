Austria probe points to mistakes in early virus response

“They reacted too late,” Rohrer said.

In addition, he criticized poor communications — both from federal officials and locally — after Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on March 13 announced that several areas would be put under quarantine, but didn't explain that foreign tourists and others would be allowed to leave.

“That created a panicked reaction from guests and workers,” he said. “Some of the guests jumped into their cars with their ski boots still on, and rental skis were thrown into the entranceways of shops.”

Rohrer stressed that his report wasn't meant to pass judgment, but rather so that Austria would “learn from the mistakes of the past for the future.”

Last month, an Austrian consumer protection group filed four civil lawsuits against the country’s government for failing to contain the coronavirus outbreak at the ski resort.

The cases — involving an Austrian and three Germans — are meant to test the ground for a class action on behalf of 1,000 people who fell ill with COVID-19 following a trip to Ischgl in February and March.