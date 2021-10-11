Austria swears in new chancellor after Kurz steps aside

Kurz and his close associates are accused of trying to secure his rise to the leadership of his party and the country with the help of manipulated polls and friendly media reports financed with public money. Kurz became the leader of his Austrian People’s Party and then chancellor in 2017.

Although he is stepping down as chancellor, he is keeping his role as party leader and becoming the head of its parliamentary group, keeping him at the heart of Austrian politics while he fights the corruption allegations.

Van der Bellen lauded the two new leaders' experience in representing Austria abroad, but also stressed the responsibility they have in restoring the Austrian people's confidence in the country's government.

“We all expect that the government will go back to work and move things forward together,” Van der Bellen said.

Schallenberg served as the country's foreign minister since 2019, while Linhart was Austria's ambassador to France.

Kurz rejected allegations that he would try to hang on to power, the Austrian news agency APA reported.

“One thing is clear: I'm no shadow chancellor,” Kurz said in a statement. “I will work at high speed in the coming days to make sure there's an orderly transition.”

Caption The new Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg is sworn-in by Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (not in the picture) in the presidential chancellery in Vienna, Austria, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner) Credit: Lisa Leutner Credit: Lisa Leutner

Caption The new Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, left, and the new Foreign Minister Michael Linhart arrive for the swearing-in ceremony in the presidential chancellery in Vienna, Austria, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner) Credit: Lisa Leutner Credit: Lisa Leutner

Caption The new Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg enters the room before he is sworn-in by Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen in the presidential chancellery in Vienna, Austria, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner) Credit: Lisa Leutner Credit: Lisa Leutner

Caption Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen addresses holds a speech about the political situation in the country at his residence the Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. The Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigned on Saturday, October 9, to defuse a government crisis that was triggered by the announcement by the public prosecutor that he was the target of a corruption investigation. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner) Credit: Lisa Leutner Credit: Lisa Leutner

