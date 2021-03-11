Austria targets hard-hit area with shots to battle variant

Announcing the plan last week, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said it was Austria’s “opportunity to eliminate the variant in the Schwaz district.”

In preparation for the drive, the district has received a special tranche of 100,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from the European Union. It will be administered at 26 different facilities set up in the area's 39 municipalities.

The Schwaz vaccination plan is part of a research project into vaccinations and the South African variant. National and international medical and virology experts will be on hand as observers.

At day's end, compulsory tests for anyone leaving Tyrol province will be ended, but such tests for people leaving Schwaz will remain in place for another two weeks. Checks will take place at 14 different control points, APA reported.

Austria has seen more than 475,000 cases of COVID-19 with nearly 8,600 deaths, according to the World Health Organization. More than 650,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the country of almost 9 million people.

