Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Austria to ease virus rules after vaccine mandate begins

FILE - Kurt Switil, left, receives a Pfizer vaccination against the coronavirus in Vienna, April 10, 2021. Austria's parliament is due to vote Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, on plans to introduce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the adult population, the first of its kind in Europe. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, File)

Credit: Lisa Leutner

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Kurt Switil, left, receives a Pfizer vaccination against the coronavirus in Vienna, April 10, 2021. Austria's parliament is due to vote Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, on plans to introduce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the adult population, the first of its kind in Europe. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, File)

Credit: Lisa Leutner

Credit: Lisa Leutner

Nation & World
30 minutes ago
Austrian officials plan to loosen coronavirus restrictions in February

VIENNA (AP) — Austria plans to loosen coronavirus restrictions in February after the country's national vaccine mandate, the first of its kind in Europe, takes effect on Tuesday.

Starting Feb. 5, restaurants will be allowed to remain open until midnight, as opposed to 10 p.m., Chancellor Karl Nehammer said at a Saturday news conference.

In addition, rules effectively barring unvaccinated people from stores and restaurants will be phased out. Starting Feb. 12, proof of vaccination or recovery will no longer be required to enter shops. A week later, on Feb. 19, entry into restaurants will be allowed for all who can prove vaccination, recovery or a negative coronavirus test.

Nehammer also said last week that lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people, which have been in place since November, will end on Monday.

The announcement Saturday comes in spite of record-high new infection numbers in recent days, fuelled by the omicron variant. On Friday, Austria reported 34,748 new cases. As of Thursday, the Alpine nation's 7-day rate of infections stood at 2,381.2 per 100,000 inhabitants, about 10 times as high as the rate at the start of January.

Still, Nehammer said the low rate of patients now hospitalized for the virus means additional steps toward normalcy are possible. Officials in Austria expect the omicron wave to peak in the first week of February.

Austria has seen over 14,000 virus deaths in the pandemic.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

In Other News
1
Thousands protest COVID mandates and restrictions in Ottawa
2
U.S. forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue
3
Turkish leader names new statistics chief as inflation rises
4
Winter storm lashes East Coast with deep snow, high winds
5
Cameroon blames stadium deaths on 'massive' influx of fans
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top