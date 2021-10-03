Austria to introduce new carbon tax from mid-2022

The government said Sunday that it will introduce a new carbon tax beginning on July 1, 2022, and will return that money to residents in the form of a “climate bonus.”

Starting next year, Austrians will find themselves having to pay 30 euros (almost $35) per ton of CO2 — a cost that's likely to be added to consumer bills by companies. That will rise to 55 euros ($64) per ton in 2025.