Lando Norris holds off Oscar Piastri to win Formula 1's Austrian Grand Prix

Lando Norris has held off a race-long challenge from his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri to win the Austrian Grand Prix and lift his Formula 1 title hopes
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain leads the race in front of McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain leads the race in front of McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Updated 4 minutes ago
SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Lando Norris held off a race-long challenge from his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday and lift his Formula 1 title hopes.

Norris and Piastri battled for the lead early on, with the Australian briefly into the lead before Norris took the position back.

Piastri lost ground at the pit stops and was run wide onto the grass by Alpine’s Franco Colapinto while cutting through traffic. He soon made up ground on Norris but wasn’t quite close enough to try overtaking.

More than ever this season, the title fight focuses on the two McLarens after defending champion Max Verstappen was hit by Kimi Antonelli on the opening lap, ending his race.

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain in action during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

