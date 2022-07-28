Austrian, Hungarian leaders discuss migration, Ukraine war

“I don’t want Hungary to become an immigration country and I don’t want migration to become stronger in Hungary," he said. "I have always held this point of view and I will continue to do so, this has no biological basis. This is not a racial issue for us. This is a question of culture. Quite simply, our civilization should be preserved as it is now.”

Nehammer, for his part, depicted migration as a “challenge” that needs to be fought.

Austria has taken in over 80,000 refugees from Ukraine and around 30,000 additional asylum applications during the first half of the year, the chancellor pointed out, calling the arrival of these people “challenges that Austria is actually facing now in addition to the energy crisis, in addition to inflation, in addition to the pandemic.”

In comparison, Germany has registered more than 900,000 refugees only from Ukraine since the outbreak of the war.

Both the Austrian and Hungarian leaders said their countries were planning a conference with Serbia on how to “curb irregular migration.”

Nehammer and Orban said they also discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its consequences on Europe, especially regarding sanctions against Russian energy exports, as well the two countries' economic ties.

___

People are demonstrating against the visit of Hungarians Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Signs read "grandmas against right" .(AP Photo/Theresa Wey)

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, left, welcomes Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban with honour guards in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Theresa Wey)

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, right, welcomes Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban with honour guards in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Theresa Wey)