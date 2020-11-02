Austrian official: Several injured, possibly dead in attack

The synagogue was already closed at the time of the shooting around 8 p.m. (1900 GMT), Deutsch tweeted.

Rabbi Schlomo Hofmeister told The Associated Press that he saw at least one person fire shots at people sitting outside bars in the street below his window.

“They were shooting at least 100 rounds just outside our building,” Hofmeister said.

“All these bars have tables outside. This evening is the last evening before the lockdown,” he added. “As of midnight, all bars and restaurants will be closed in Austria for the next month and a lot of people probably wanted to use that evening to be able to go out."

In this image made from video, police at the scene after gunshots were heard, in Vienna, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in the capital Vienna. Initial reports that a synagogue was the target of an attack couldn’t immediately be confirmed. Austrian news agency APA quoted the country’s Interior Ministry saying one attacker has been killed and another could be on the run. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Police officers check a person following a gunfire in the neighborhood of a synagogue in Vienna, Germany, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Photo/Ronald Zak) Credit: Ronald Zak Credit: Ronald Zak

