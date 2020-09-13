Austria's leader: 2nd wave of virus has begun, use caution

He said many companies have had “good experiences” with people working from home.

“It makes sense if, where companies want to, where it works well and where experiences are positive, this is continued and expanded,” he added.

Kurz urged companies to upgrade their anti-virus safety protections at work. He said things should be back to normal next summer “but until then, autumn and winter will be very challenging.”

Austria, which has about 8.9 million people, has recorded more than 33,000 infections and seen 750 virus-related deaths. Experts say all numbers in the pandemic are undercounts due to missed mild cases and limited testing.

