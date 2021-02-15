Author Murakami hosts live jam for relaxation amid pandemic

During Sunday's approximately two-hour show, he recited his 1982 short story “The1963/1982 Girl from Ipanema,” in which a narrator details his memory of his meeting with a metaphysical girl from the song, with live guitar performed by his guest Kaori Muraji.

The show, also featuring bossa nova artist Ono Lisa, jazz pianists Junko Onishi and Yosuke Yamashita and singer Miu Sakamoto, was held at Tokyo FM hall with just 100 fans chosen by a lottery and is viewable online until Feb. 24.

Music is an important motif in Murakami’s stories. An avid listener and collector of music, he has also written books on the topic.

Murakami, 72, began writing while running a jazz bar in Tokyo after graduating from university. Following his 1979 debut novel, “Hear the Wind Sing,” the 1987 romance “Norwegian Wood” became his first bestseller, establishing him as a young literary star. His latest collection of short stories “First Person Singular” came out in Japan last year.

A perennial contender for the Nobel Prize in literature, Murakami now appears as a DJ for his roughly bimonthly “Murakami Radio” show, but he is known as a social recluse and public appearances are still rare.

“Some people doubt if I really exist, and others think I'm an imaginary figure," he said.