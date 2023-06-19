X

Author Salman Rushdie awarded prestigious German prize for his literary work and resolve

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By BERLIN
53 minutes ago
Writer Salman Rushdie has been awarded a prestigious German prize for his literary work and for his resolve and positive attitude in the face of constant danger

Writer Salman Rushdie has been awarded a prestigious German prize for his literary work and for his resolve and positive attitude in the face of constant danger, the prize organizers said Monday.

The Peace Prize of the German Book Trade said the British-American author would receive the award in Frankfurt on Oct. 22.

Rushdie's writing “combines narrative vision with constant literary innovation, humor and wisdom,” the jury said. “He describes the force with which violent regimes destroy whole societies, but also the indestructibility of the individual's spirit of resistance.”

Last August, Rushdie was stabbed repeatedly while on stage at a literary festival in New York state.

“Despite massive physical and psychological consequences that he is still wrestling with, he continues to write — in an imaginative and deeply human way,” the German jury wrote. “We are honoring Salman Rushdie for his resolve, his positive attitude to life and for the fact that he enriches the world with his pleasure in narrating.”

Iran’s Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini had condemned as blasphemous passages referring to the Prophet Muhammad in Rushdie's 1988 novel “The Satanic Verses." Khomeini issued a decree the following year calling for Rushdie’s death, forcing the author into hiding, although he had been traveling freely for years before last summer’s stabbing.

The German prize, which is endowed with 25,000 euros ($27,350), has been awarded since 1950.

In Other News
1
US-China pledge to stabilize deteriorating ties, resume high-level...
2
Biden plans 4 fundraisers in San Francisco area as he revs up 2024...
3
A spate of weekend mass shootings leaves 6 people dead and dozens...
4
Trump and other Republicans conjure a familiar enemy in attacking...
5
20 years after the United States invaded Iraq, Iraqis are still trying...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top