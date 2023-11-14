Author Sarah Bernstein wins Canadian fiction prize for her novel 'Study of Obedience'

Author Sarah Bernstein has won the Scotiabank Giller Prize for her novel “Study for Obedience.”

19 minutes ago
TORONTO (AP) — Author Sarah Bernstein won the Scotiabank Giller Prize on Monday for her novel “Study for Obedience.”

The Montreal-born, Scotland-based author accepted the $100,000 award remotely from Scotland, where she had a baby just 10 days ago.

Her novel is about a young woman moving to the remote north where after her arrival, a series of inexplicable events occur.

The 100,000 Canadian dollar ($72,000 U.S.) Giller prize honors the best in Canadian fiction. Past winners have included Margaret Atwood, Mordecai Richler and Alice Munro.

Just as Bernstein’s name was called at the gala, a protester interrupted the live telecast with anti-Israel war slogans, forcing organizers to repeat the announcement.

The celebrations were also interrupted early in the broadcast when several anti-Israel protesters jumped onstage.

The Giller was created in 1994 by late businessman Jack Rabinovitch in memory of his late wife, literary journalist Doris Giller.

